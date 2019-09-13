National Weather Service issues Bay Area heat advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the San Francisco Bay Area from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Temperatures on the San Francisco shoreline could reach 96 degrees. In the North Bay, East Bay and Santa Clara Valley temperatures could exceed 100 degrees.

The high heat could impact those sensitive to heat and anyone who overexerts themselves in the daytime heat, the National Weather Service said.

During the heat, residents are advised to make sure to drink plenty of fluids, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and stay in an air-conditioned room if possible.

Light breezes should relieve some of the heat on Friday afternoon or evening, according to the weather service. Temperatures are forecasted to be lower over the weekend with a high of 90 degrees in San Jose on Saturday and 82 degrees on Sunday.

Rec and Park announces free pool access to beat the heat

