National Democrats speak in SF at DNC summer meeting

National Democrats received a mostly warm reception in San Francisco at the second day of the Democratic National Committee’s summer meetings on Friday.

Attendees heard a series of speeches from party figures, including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressing her hometown crowd in the grand ballroom of the Hilton Union Square hotel.

Pelosi ticked off a list of legislation passed by the Democrat-controlled House and sent to the Republican Senate, where it is likely to languish. Such legislation includes a $15 per hour minimum wage, which Pelosi said would give a raise to 30 million Americans, including 20 million women, as well as background checks for firearms and legislation to shore up election security and voting rights.

“We will make them too hot to handle until the Senate passes the legislation,” Pelosi said. “There will be hell to pay if the Senate doesn’t pass the legislation.”

Pelosi did attract two protesters who silently stood in the back of the room with signs that said, “end the wars” and “cut the Pentagon budget.” One of the protesters, Jackie Barshak, said they were with Code Pink Women for Peace.

“We want Nancy Pelosi to use her influence and power to end the wars, end the war in Yemen,” Barshak said. She added that they also wanted Congress to pass single payer health care and to impeach President Donald Trump.

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden did not attend the San Francisco meetings, but sent a video message, saying that defeating Trump was paramount.

“If we stand together we will win the battle for the soul of this nation,” Biden said.

One candidate, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, took the opportunity to withdraw from the race. He said he would run again for Congress in Massachusetts.