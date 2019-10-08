Suspected fentanyl exposure at SF jail sends 8 deputies, 5 inmates to hospital

Eight deputies and five inmates were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after they were exposed to a narcotic substance that is suspected of being fentanyl, authorities said.

The incident prompted a hazmat team to respond to the seventh-floor jail at the Hall of Justice after deputies discovered an unresponsive inmate at around 5:33 p.m., according to Nancy Crowley, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department.

Crowley said the deputies performed life-saving measures on the inmate until the San Francisco Fire Department arrived and dosed the inmate and four other inmates with an overdose reversal drug called Narcan.

Five deputies and five inmates were initially transported to area hospitals after being exposed to the substance, but Crowley said three more deputies have since “shown symptoms” and were also taken to the hospital. As of around 9:45 p.m., four of the deputies had been released and the rest were recovering.

Crowley said the inmates are “conscious and under observation.”

The incident is believed to have been isolated to one area that has since been closed off and will be decontaminated, Crowley said.

Ken Lomba, president of the San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs Association, called the incident “a reminder of the dangers and monumental tasks that are asked of our deputies.”

“They are on the front lines of the mental health and addiction epidemic facing our city,” Lomba said. “They need more tools and resources to combat it.”

This post has been updated to include additional comments and information.

