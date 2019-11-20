Name released of man arrested for fatal stabbing on BART train

A BART train is seen arriving at West Oakland BART station from the station’s parking lot on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

BART has identified a man arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing on board a train at the transit agency’s South Hayward station on Tuesday as 39-year-old Sacramento resident Jermaine Jeremiah Brim.

The stabbing occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday during a fight on a Warm Springs-bound train as it approached the South Hayward station, BART interim police Chief Ed Alvarez said.

Officers responded and found the victim, a man in his 40s,

suffering from stab wounds and a short time later he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name is not yet being released.

Alvarez said police were able to get a good description of the suspect and arrested Brim on Tennyson Road, about a block away from the train

station.

The chief said the death is “tragic” and that a homicide aboard a BART train is “a rare occurrence.”

The fatal stabbing prompted the closure of the South Hayward station for hours. The station reopened as of shortly after 5:15 p.m.

