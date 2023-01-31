My friend Travis would have had something to say about the ongoing debate over the fate of Laguna Honda — because he died there.
I think he’d have shrugged off the controversies over the various infractions at the facility — unauthorized visitors, some drugs found around the place and such. But he’d have been appalled at the thought of shutting the place down.
At least part of the controversy over closing the hospital has to do with whether we should have large, centralized institutions taking care of the sick or whether smaller, more widely dispersed ones are better.
I don’t know the answer. All I know is what happened to Travis.
My friend (not his real name) was a talented freelance photographer who took rich black and white images of farmers, coal miners and ditch diggers. He loved images of what he called “dirty work.” He was also an alcoholic, a chain smoker, and in constant trouble with the IRS. He beat back alcoholism, and started making a deal on back taxes with the IRS. But the smoking got him.
I remember that day in S.F. General — him lying in bed clinging to the hope he had tuberculosis or something, and some newbie doctor standing at the foot of the bed, suddenly realizing it was his job to tell Travis he had Stage 4 lung cancer.
“Travis, you need to get your affairs in order quickly,” is the way he started.
Travis had about $600 in his checking account, was two-months late on his rent and was too sick to move himself. I was the one responsible person he knew. So it was up to me to find hospice care. He was a Coast Guard vet, but the VA nursing homes were full, and so was everyplace else.
I’d heard about Laguna Honda, so I paid a visit. As I walked through the long, open ward of the hospice wing, I was in shock. This was back when the hospice ward was full of AIDS patients, before the widespread availability of HIV treatments or any hope for a cure. There I saw young men horribly ravaged by AIDS. They were skeletal, they had diarrhea; those with dementia might rave and the lesions on their frail faces and bodies looked like gruesome wounds. Your eyes had to turn away.
I left Laguna Honda vowing I’d never put Travis there. But I had no success in finding another place for him. I started playing a kind of awful hospital care game. I’d bring him back from the emergency room to his apartment, knowing he’d soon have another acute emergency. And he would, an ambulance would take him back to hospital care…until they released him again in a few days.
I knew none of the bills would ever be paid. I was saving the $600 for the Neptune Society.
I finally went back to Laguna Honda. This time I was given a tour by the doctor who ran hospice care in one of the many “finger wings” of the old Spanish Revival portion of the hospital. As I walked through the long open ward, I now noticed how many windows there were and how bright it was. Each bed was set perpendicular to a window so that the patient would be bathed in light. And outside along the space between each multi-story finger wing was a garden, or a lawn with benches for visitors.
As I walked through, I saw a cat saunter under a bed, and another sleeping on a guest chair.
“They’re not supposed to be here,” the doctor said, smiling as we walked by. “The word is that if a patient is about to die, a cat will come to comfort him.”
At the end of each ward was a round sunroom. That’s where I talked to the hospice doctor. He told me it was his main job to carefully manage each person’s pain. Enough medication so that he would be in little pain, but not so much that they couldn’t recognize or talk to visitors.
I asked the doctor what Travis’s end would be like. He said dying from lung cancer was a horrible way to go. Long and very painful. He said the best way was to develop pneumonia, which was swift and relatively painless.
Over the next several weeks, friends and I established a rotation of visitors for Travis at Laguna Honda. He would lie in bed, watching us talk, sometimes smiling, sometimes reaching out his hand. He was very thin and could only whisper. If he was asleep, we’d go out to the garden and swap stories about Travis, the amazing photographer, the generous friend, the difficult alcoholic.
One morning, he died. His old Coast Guard buddy was there, holding his hand.
Some 30 years later, I confess I’m no expert on the policy debates over whether large facilities or small ones are the way to go. All I know is that Laguna Honda took my friend in when I was desperate and could find no other place for him. And they took good care to see he died well.
And, yes, when Travis died, a cat was there curled up on his bed.