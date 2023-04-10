Twitter has shed billions in value, lost key engineers, morphed into an even bigger hate speech platform as it faces a murky business future.
On Sunday, owner Elon Musk announced what he apparently considers a major victory for the social network: tweaking the company’s San Francisco HQ sign for a cheap laugh.
Musk celebrated how he had partially deleted the “w” from the Twitter sign on Market Street to change it to “Titter.”
The Twitter CEO sure sounded thrilled.
“Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove ‘w,’ so we painted it background color,” he tweeted. “Problem solved!”
Of course, Twitter has other much bigger problems.
Around the time Musk was crafting what he clearly considered a witty tweet on how he outsmarted Twitter’s landlord, the social media company was hit by yet another lawsuit accusing Twitter of failing to pay rent.
That Twitter has apparently become a deadbeat tenant is not that surprising given the company’s money woes. Three weeks ago, Musk acknowledged in an email to employees that the company was now worth just $20 billion, down sharply from the $44 billion he paid for the company in October.
There were other problems. Twitter’s advertisers have reportedly stayed away, causing ad revenue to fall. Twitter recently announced that its source code was leaked on GitHub and has been repeatedly hit with outages.
“Who holds the world speed record for destroying a tech company's value? Elon is definitely in the running,” Valoir principal Rebecca Wettemann told The Examiner. “But seriously, tech company valuations are based, largely on 2 groups of people - potential customers that drive revenue and employees that deliver products that drive that revenue. Since Elon took over, Twitter has taken a significant hit to both, and all signs indicate both will continue to trend downward.”
Robert Siegel, a management lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School, said Musk “needs to figure out how to reinvent Twitter into something that provides more value than it does today.”
“Betting against” Musk is “a bad idea,” he added, citing his successes with Tesla and SpaceEx. “But this is going to be a tough battle. It is not clear what the tailwinds are that help with Twitter.”
Musk’s antics do serve a purpose, in a way. “It keeps him in the news and everyone writes about it,” Siegel said. “People will go to Twitter to see, ‘What did Elon say now?’ It's almost like the old days of Howard Stern.”