Deputy Public Defender Doug Welch speaks with James Harbor Friday at his first court appearance over the shooting of 6-year-old Jace Young. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Murder suspect makes first appearance in killing of 6-year-old boy

James Harbor, 18, charged in fatal Fourth of July shooting of Jace Young

A suspect in the killing of a six-year-old boy who was shot dead while watching fireworks last Fourth of July in the Bayview made his first court appearance Friday.

James Harbor, 18, is facing murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and assault charges in connection with the shooting that killed Jace Young and injured another person near Whitfield Court and La Salle Avenue, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Harbor appeared in a Hall of Justice courtroom wearing orange jail garb. His case was delayed until next Tuesday, when he is expected to enter not guilty pleas and a judge will also decide whether to keep him in custody pending trial.

The District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion seeking to detain him without bail.

Young’s family watched the hearing from inside the courtroom, some wearing masks demanding “Justice for Jace.”

His father, Jason Young, told reporters after the hearing that the death of his son has been “devastating.”

“He was the best part of a lot of us,” the father said. “So to endure that loss and go through the holidays, and with a birthday coming up, it’s a very hard, tragic time. We are trying to get through it the best way that we can.”

The family of 6-year-old Jace Young stands outside a courtroom at the Hall of Justice on Friday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Harbor was arrested Wednesday on Font Boulevard between Junipero Serra and Cambon Drive in Parkmerced, police said.

Doug Welch, an attorney with the Public Defender’s Office who represented Harbor at the hearing, extended his condolences to the family.

“This is an unbelievable tragedy and our hearts go out to them,” Welch told the San Francisco Examiner. “I can’t really imagine anything more difficult than losing a kid.”

Welch said his office is just beginning to investigate the case.

“At this point I know only what the charges are and that Jace was killed,” Welch said. “I don’t know the underlying circumstances, the facts, or exactly what happened. We are starting to get to the bottom of that now.”

Welch did not know whether his office would ask for Harbor to be released while awaiting trial, but said “our goal is certainly not to be keeping young people in custody for a very long time.”

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

San Francisco Examiner Photo Editor Kevin Hume contributed to this report.

Deputy Public Defender Doug Welch speaks with James Harbor at his first court appearance over the shooting of 6-year-old Jace Young on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
