Murder suspect arrested in death of 94-year-old man attacked with stick

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the killing of a 94-year-old who died after being attacked with a stick in Glen Park on Memorial Day, authorities said Tuesday.

Peter Rocha, 53, allegedly assaulted the elderly man on the first block of Elk Street at around 8:15 a.m. Monday, according to police.

The victim fell and struck his head, police said. He was taken to a local hospital and died as a result of his injuries.

Rocha was later arrested when two sergeants spotted him near Diamond and Bosworth streets, according to police. He allegedly matched the description of the suspect in the assault.

Rocha was booked at County Jail on suspicion of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, according to jail records.

He remains behind bars as of Monday morning and is being held without bail.

The District Attorney’s Office will decide whether to file charges in the coming days.

The Medical Examiner’s Office could not immediately be reached to confirm the identity of the victim.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/