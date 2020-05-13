Arrests made in killing of SF teen shot during attempted robbery

San Francisco police have arrested two suspects in connection with the botched robbery of a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in Portola.

Fagamalama Pasene, 26, and Zion Young, 19, were booked on suspicion of various charges including murder and attempted robbery Tuesday stemming from the May 7 killing of Kelvin Chew.

Chew was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk near Felton and Colby streets that Thursday night at around 8:02 p.m., according to police. He died at the scene.

Investigators later determined that he was the victim of an attempted robbery and identified the suspects through evidence as well as assistance from the community, police said Wednesday.

Jail records show Fagamalama is being held on suspicion of first degree attempted robbery, conspiracy, murder and being an accessory after the fact. He was also booked on a misdemeanor warrant.

Young is being held on suspicion of murder, attempted first degree robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and conspiracy charges, according to jail records.

No court date has been set.

The killing marked the 17th homicide of 2020 in San Francisco.

