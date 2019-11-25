Muni trains out of service downtown due to ‘downed overhead line’

A downed overhead wire has knocked out Muni Metro train service downtown.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is advising all riders to take BART or Muni buses on Market Street to avoid the major delay in its train system.

A downed overhead line at Embarcadero is apparently the culprit, delaying Muni trains systemwide. Bus shuttles are providing service for stalled trains throughout Muni’s myriad light rail routes.

“Crews are actively working on it,” Erica Kato, and SFMTA spokesperson said. When asked when the issue would be resolved, Kato said estimates said the issue would tentatively clear before the evening rush hour.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/