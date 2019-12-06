MUNI train strikes pedestrian near ballpark

A 61-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday evening when she was struck by a Muni train near Oracle Park, officials say.

The light rail vehicle struck the woman just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Third and King streets, according to a police report. The woman was transported to a local hospital shortly afterwards.

Police say an investigation is underway.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has not yet responded to The Examiner’s request for comment.

