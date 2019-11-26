Muni train service brought to halt by car in tunnel

Muni train service was disrupted Tuesday evening between West Portal and Church stations after a driver entered a tunnel near West Portal, according to Muni.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency officials first reported the incident around 7 p.m. on Twitter.

Passengers were being advised to seek buses where possible during the incident and BART was providing mutual assistance for riders between Embarcadero and Balboa Park stations.

As of around 8 p.m. the N Judah and J Church lines were back to normal operation, but riders were warned to expect residual delays.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Supervisors arrested at SFO union protest

Just Posted

Off-duty cop arrested after alleged DUI collision outside police headquarters

An off-duty police officer was arrested Monday night on suspicion of driving… Continue reading

Black riders disproportionately cited by BART police for eating and drinking

People of color have been disproportionately targeted by BART police officers for… Continue reading

Public bank activist to take on Wiener in 2020 state Senate race

Indigenous organizer’s platform includes tenant protections, free education, health care

This Thanksgiving, join Native Americans in fighting for the future of salmon

Like the Pilgrims who landed on Plymouth Rock, the early colonizers of San Francisco relied on Native Americans for food and water.

Protesting airline catering workers to greet holiday travelers at SFO

Bay Area travelers flying out of San Francisco International Airport this week… Continue reading

Most Read