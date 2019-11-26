Muni train service brought to halt by car in tunnel

Muni train service was disrupted Tuesday evening between West Portal and Church stations after a driver entered a tunnel near West Portal, according to Muni.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency officials first reported the incident around 7 p.m. on Twitter.

Passengers were being advised to seek buses where possible during the incident and BART was providing mutual assistance for riders between Embarcadero and Balboa Park stations.

As of around 8 p.m. the N Judah and J Church lines were back to normal operation, but riders were warned to expect residual delays.

Dear motorists,

A polite reminder: Please don't drive your car into the subway.

Yours sincerely,

Jeff https://t.co/H7Yx06aEYW — Jeffrey Tumlin (@jeffreytumlin) November 27, 2019

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/