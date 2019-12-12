Muni to run shorter trains after discovering engineering defect

The problem is called “shear pin fatigue,” and a shear pin is a vital part helping to join trains together.

Muni is set to run one-car trains instead of two-car trains following the discovery of an engineering defect on their new trains.

Rail commuters, get ready to be squeezed.

Muni is set to run one-car trains instead of two-car trains, after an engineering defect was discovered in it’s new $1.1 billion future fleet.

The problem is called “shear pin fatigue,” and a shear pin is a vital part helping to join trains together.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency was informed by the train manufacturer, Siemens, of the defect on Wednesday.

The shear pins being used in the cars are lasting only about three months, far less than they’re expected to by the manufacturer.

Siemens will pay for the shear-pin replacement, SFMTA spokesperson Erica Kato said.

“They will make this a top priority,” she said.

The defect emerges just weeks after SFMTA launched its final new Muni train from its first purchase for testing, its 68th new train car.

SFMTA had hoped to show the Board of Supervisors its trains were running properly so the board would authorize more than $60 million to help accelerate production of its second batch of rail cars, 151 of them.

Now the first batch is suffering mechanical issues once again.

As many as 14 train cars out of 40 running at any one time will be affected, she said. As many as 140,000 passengers take trips aboard Muni’s metro system every day.

“We are confident we can manage the capacity” Kato said, but “riders might be a bit more squeezed.”

joe@sfexaminer.com

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/