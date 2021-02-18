Muni to offer free rides to vaccination sites

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will offer free roundtrip transportation to people traveling to receive their COVID-19 vaccine starting Feb. 23.

Vaccination-bound riders can travel for free regardless of their appointment location, including The City’s high-volume vaccination sites, neighborhood access sites, Department of Public Health clinics, pharmacies or services outside of city limits.

All customers must do is show their appointment confirmation or vaccine card. Email or photo confirmations will be considered acceptable.

Mayor London Breed’s Office announced the new program on Friday as part of The City’s efforts to make it as convenient as possible for people to get vaccinated and to ensure shots are accessible to those who rely on public transportation for mobility.

“The easier we make it for people to get vaccinated, the quicker we can put an end to this pandemic and get on the road to recovery,” Breed said in a statement.

“Getting San Franciscans vaccinated is The City’s highest priority at the moment, and we’re doing our part to support saving lives and saving jobs,” SFMTA Director of Transportation Jeffrey Tumlin said in a statement. “By allowing free Muni access to and from all vaccination sites, we are eliminating transportation and cost barriers from receiving this life-changing vaccine.”

SFMTA will also help seniors and individuals with disabilities by increasing the Essential Trip Card value, designed to provide an alternative form of mobility for those less able to access public transportation, by $60 monthly and making all paratransit rides free to and from vaccination sites within the service area.

“We’ve created a network of COVID-19 vaccination sites in San Francisco with the capacity to vaccinate at least 10,000 people a day, and we’re working to bring vaccines to those communities that have been most impacted,” Breed said in a statement.

Other Bay Area transit agencies are already offering similar programs.

BART and AC Transit are providing free transportation to the Oakland Coliseum, a federally-run mass vaccination site, and BART is comping return trips so long as riders can show they received their shots.

Bay Area NewsCoronavirussan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/