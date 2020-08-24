Muni tells train riders to get back on the bus

A Muni Shuttle bus helps transport riders between West Portal and Castro stations after an overhead line went down disrupting train service between the stations during the morning commute on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Less than 72 hours after Muni trains, which have been offline since March, were put back into service, they’re shutting down again, indefinitely.

The shutdown, announced late Monday evening after a day of troubled service, was due to two developments on day three of the newly minted Muni Metro plan: the realization that overhead wire splices don’t meet manufacturer’s specifications and a positive COVID-19 test for an employee in the Transportation Management Center, according to SFMTA Executive Director Jeffrey Tumlin

Shortly after the agency issued a formal announcement on its website, Tumlin released a long explanation of his own on Twitter in which he called Monday’s rail service “unacceptable” and apologized directly to riders.

“Muni has the capacity to act quickly and take risks. We took a risk in reopening the subway in order to take advantage of the trains’ larger capacity to support more people,” Tumlin told the San Francisco Examiner in an interview Monday night. “This time, that risk didn’t pay off, but we pivoted quickly and we are going to try something else.”

Tumlin said staff would be “reinventing the entire transit system for the third time since April” to ensure the rail routes could continue to operate with bus shuttles and no other bus lines would need to be cut. He did caution, however, that frequency would be a challenge.

Muni trains first returned to the streets of San Francisco Saturday morning, more than five months after a shelter-in-place order that brought many ordinary activities, including most public transportation, to a halt. They ran on reconfigured routes intended to reduce crowding in the Metro subway.

But during the first morning rush hour Monday, parts of the system were shut down by an overhead wire problem, caused by a failed splice at Forest Hill Station at 4:42 a.m.

Electricians resolved the issue roughly five hours later, according to SFMTA Twitter updates, but the fact that system needed two splices in 72 hours raised concerns at the agency to a “risk profile beyond what we thought was tolerable,” Tumlin said.

The director noted staff was particularly concerned about a potential scenario where a downed wire forced excessive train delays with passengers on board, notably during a time where being in enclosed areas with other people for prolonged periods of time isn’t advised.

Splices have been failing more often than they should since at least 2019, but the agency has been limited in where it can procure the parts. However, today SFMTA found a U.S. distributor of a Swiss-made splice that meet technical specifications and are considered very durable; it can begin supplying the agency “very soon.”

Tumlin said maintenance crews will replace the 100-plus splices throughout the overhead wire system over the coming weeks, although the agency is unprepared to make any scheduling promises, yet.

The project will increase overtime costs marginally for SFMTA’s maintenance crews, which have been slashed to help balance the budget.

“The impact is more about the other maintenance activities that they won’t be able to get to because we’re focusing on re-doing all these splices,” Tumlin said.

As for the individual who tested positive for COVID-19, SFMTA wasn’t able to talk about individual cases, but it did share that a number of other employees were asked to self-quarantine as a result of contact tracing protocols.

“The fact that these two major problems are occurring at the same time has this remarkable upside,” Tumlin said. “Okay, if we have to shut down the subway because our management center is compromised, it actually gives us the time, if we race, to go and redo all of these splices.”

