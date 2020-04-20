Muni restores service on some bus lines after systemwide cuts

After making “deep and painful cuts” to Muni service earlier this month as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the head of San Francisco’s transit agency on Monday announced some service will be restored.

Jeffrey Tumlin, the new director of the San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency, said that “we’ve begun our efforts to restore Muni service.”

“Starting April 25, we are going to be bringing back portions, at least, of four Muni lines,” he said, adding that the agency is also approving frequency on some lines where there were issues around spacing.

Tumlin said the agency looked at data and listened to feedback to determine where to restore the service.

“To ensure we’re connecting customers who are making essential trips to health care facilities like hospitals, we’re restoring modified service on the 5 Fulton and 28 19th Avenue lines,” the agency said in a statement. “Segments of the 12 Folsom/Pacific and 54 Felton are also being restored to ensure customers in Chinatown and southeastern neighborhoods have greater access to essential trip locations.”

The frequencies of runs are also being increased for the 9 San Bruno and the L and N buses due to inadequate space for passengers and excessive crowding, Tumlin said.

“Even though we are starting to bring service back, please do not ride MUNI unless you are an essential worker, unless you are making an essential trip and unless you don’t have another choice,” he said.

The agency said that Muni still gets about 100,000 passengers per day, including nurses, cooks and custodians.

