(By Bill Roque/Shutterstock)

Muni driver dies after falling ill, crashing into parked cars

No other injuries reported in crash

A Muni operator became ill Saturday morning while driving on the 24 Divisadero route and later died at a hospital, SF Muni officials said.

Antonio Cahilig was headed north on Noe Street when he fell severely ill and crashed into parked cars. No customers were aboard at the time and no other injuries were reported, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said in a statement.

Cahilig was taken to San Francisco Zuckerberg General Hospital where he died.

“The SFMTA family are grief-stricken at the loss of Antonio,” said Director of Transportation Jeffrey Tumlin. “On behalf of all the staff at the SFMTA, I extend my deepest condolences to Antonio’s family and friends. His dedication, and that of all our customer-facing, essential workers, is the pride of our agency.”

Bay Area Newssan francisco newsTransit

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Officials expect poor Bay Area air quality to persist through weekend

Just Posted

Health officials want to relax COVID rules for SROs. Advocates say they’re putting residents at risk.

Emergency order requires outreach to SRO residents within 48 hours of positive test in building

Song for His Father: David and the Rev. Jesse James

Guitarist and bandleader makes new music in honor of his ‘complex’ dad

SF police repeatedly secured access to camera network for live surveillance, emails show

Authorities obtained real-time feed for Fourth of July, Pride, Super Bowl celebrations

Giants hope catcher Joey Bart is the start of a promising new era

Catcher gets his first big league call-up at the age of 23

Get a haircut: SF to allow barber shops, salons to operate outdoors

State announces new color-coded reopening rules for counties

Most Read