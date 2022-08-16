On the surface, San Francisco’s housing policy might not sound like any of Muni’s business.

But the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is sounding the alarm about the potential consequences — possibly adding up to more than $100 million in state funding — if The City’s plan to build adequate housing fails to meet California standards.

Emails obtained by The San Francisco Examiner through a public records request show MTA officials quickly tabulating the financial impact if The City’s Housing Element — the state-mandated plan to build more than 80,000 homes by 2031 — is rejected.

“Having an improved Housing Element makes San Francisco more competitive for State grant funding. Failing to complete a compliant Housing Element puts at risk over $100 million of State transportation funding per year,” SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin wrote in an Aug. 9 email to officials in Mayor London Breed’s office, SFMTA, and the Planning Department.

SFMTA’s concern about the Housing Element coincides with increased scrutiny placed on San Francisco’s housing policies by the State.

The state Department of Housing and Community Development, or HCD, determined The City’s draft Housing Element was inadequate last week and provided city officials with a list of needed improvements, including a plan to reduce constraints on new housing development.

The Housing Element is due by Jan. 31, 2023, and The City expects to submit another draft for state feedback in October.

The initial rejection came as no surprise to officials in the City’s Planning Department, who are steering the drafting process.

“We have been working closely with them, so the details of the letter were not unexpected,” Planning Director Rich Hillis in an email to Planning Commissioners.

As it rejected the draft Housing Element Last week, the state simultaneously announced an unprecedented review of San Francisco’s housing policies. In its statement, the state noted San Francisco lags behind similar cities in approving and building new housing, despite its long-acknowledged housing crisis.

The state is pushing cities like San Francisco to meet their housing needs by threatening to cut them off from streams of funding — including those earmarked for transportation projects — if they fail. In The City’s case, SFMTA officials counted about $135 million of funding in fiscal year 2023 that could be at risk, and its applications for a number of future state funding programs could be less competitive.

Such financial impacts would roil an agency already facing financial setbacks.

Voters narrowly failed to approve Proposition A, a $400 million bond that would have funded infrastructure projects, in June.