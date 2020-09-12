Muni may add emergency transit-only lanes on Geary Boulevard in the Richmond District. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Muni considering emergency Geary Boulevard bus lanes

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency officials are proposing the installation of temporary emergency transit-only lanes along Geary Boulevard in the city’s Richmond District.

The agency is calling for emergency lanes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, to help mitigate crowding on buses and to help people with their essential jobs and trips as traffic congestion has recently increased.

The bus and taxi-only lanes would run in the eastbound direction from 33rd to 28th avenues, 27th to 24th avenues, and 16th Avenue to Stanyan Street. Westbound lanes would run from Stanyan Street to 15th Avenue, 24th to 25th avenues, and 27th to 32 avenues.

Along with the emergency lanes, the agency is also proposing other improvements along Geary Boulevard like upgraded traffic signals and temporary wooden sidewalk extensions at bus stops, among others.

The emergency lanes would be in effect for 24 hours daily and last for at least 120 days after the city’s emergency stay-home order is lifted, agency officials said.

The SFMTA will hold a Virtual Public Hearing on the matter at noon on Sept. 24. More information can be found at www.sfmta.com/templanes38.

