Muni bus hits, injures cyclist

A collision involving a San Francisco Municipal Railway bus on Friday afternoon left a bicyclist injured, Muni officials said.

The collision happened near Mission and Third streets shortly after noon, according to Muni officials.

The bus, a 14-Mission Rapid, was traveling east on Mission Street when it struck the cyclist on the bus’ right side. Medics rushed the victim to the hospital for their injuries.

The severity of the victim’s injuries was not immediately available.

The collision briefly caused buses to be rerouted, but the collision has since been cleared, Muni officials said.

The collision was at least the second involving a cyclist in recent days.

Another bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after he reportedly ran a red light and was hit by a car Thursday in San Francisco’s Yerba Buena neighborhood, police said.

The collision happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Essex and Harrison streets, according to police.

The bicyclist, a 35-year-old man, was taken to a hospital, police said.

The 33-year-old man driving the vehicle stayed at the scene and was not injured, police said.

