Five men injured in Tenderloin shooting

A shooting injured five men in the Tenderloin on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The victims were shot on Leavenworth and Eddy streets at around 3:15 p.m., police said.

Four of the men were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to local hospitals, while a fifth victim was later found suffering from “what appeared to be a minor gunshot wound.”

The fifth victim was not taken to a hospital. All five men are expected to survive.

“All vehicle and pedestrian traffic is being redirected,” police tweeted.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Update: This is an active investigation. There are 5 shooting victims. All are adult males and none of the injuries appear to be life threatening. We are asking anyone with suspect information to assist us by calling our anonymous tip line at (415)575-4444. SFPD 200 374 833. — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) June 22, 2020

