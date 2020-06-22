Five men injured in Tenderloin shooting

A shooting injured five men in the Tenderloin on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The victims were shot on Leavenworth and Eddy streets at around 3:15 p.m., police said.

Four of the men were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to local hospitals, while a fifth victim was later found suffering from “what appeared to be a minor gunshot wound.”

The fifth victim was not taken to a hospital. All five men are expected to survive.

“All vehicle and pedestrian traffic is being redirected,” police tweeted.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

