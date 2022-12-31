SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)
Officials in San Francisco issued alerts for several areas affected by mudslides and flooding Saturday.
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)
Officials in San Francisco issued alerts for several areas affected by mudslides and flooding Saturday.
Bernal Heights Park parking lot, 400 Block of Ulloa Street and the area of O'Shaughnessy Boulevard and Malta Drive were impacted by mudslides. Residents should expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.
In addition, residents are urged to avoid the areas of 14th and Folsom streets as well as Marina Boulevard by Marina Green due to flooding.
Both southbound and northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 are closed indefinitely in South San Francisco due to major flooding, California Highway Patrol announced Saturday morning.
Caltrans crews are on the scene.
All drivers are advised to utilize Interstate Highway 280 as an alternate route.
**ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE**US-101 s\b & n/b lanes in SSF will remain closed indefinitely as water continues to flood the roadway. The water is not receding due to non-stop rainfall & high tides preventing the water to displace. No current ETO at this time. Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/SSMSTKNQWB— CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) January 1, 2023
Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.
Hundreds of new laws will take effect in the new year
Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition
Here are some exhibits that everyone should see before they're gone this year, and a few to look forward to in 2023
Setting your tree on the curb can be an anticlimactic way to end a holiday season. Here's how to end Christmas just as strong as you started
Police responded Wednesday morning to reports of a person breaking into a home -- and found a man with a gunshot wound
Both of the original lines have long been out of service, but you can still ride much, if not all, of the routes along current Muni lines
{{summary}}
Sign up for The San Francisco Examiner's FREE afternoon newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.