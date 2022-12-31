Flooding Hwy 101 So. SF

The US-101 SB & NB lanes in South San Francisco are closed and there is no estimated time to open, according to the CHP. 

 Image courtesy California Highway Patrol San Francisco Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)

Officials in San Francisco issued alerts for several areas affected by mudslides and flooding Saturday.

