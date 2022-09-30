Question: which city swears the most in the United States? Is it:
a) Anchorage, AK
a) Anchorage, AK

b) Reno, NV

c) Baton Rouge, LA

or d) None of the above?
a) Anchorage, AK
b) Reno, NV
c) Baton Rouge, LA
or d) None of the above?
If you guessed D, you'd be correct — but if you guessed Columbus, OH, you'd be damn right.
A survey by Preply found that out of all major cities in the U.S., San Francisco was ranked fifth in profanity use with an average of 24 swears per day, tied with Louisville, KY and Fort Worth, TX. Columbus, OH ranked first, with 36 swears/day — 15 swears higher than the national average.
New York, Boston, Pittsburgh, Newark, New Jersey and other infamously crude cities didn't even crack the top ten. In fact, New York City ranked fourth from the bottom of the bracket, at only 17 swears per diem. Boston, MA was the second most prim and proper, with 15 swears daily.
So what are San Franciscans swearing about?
Preply asked participants about situations in which they tend to swear; primarily, Americans seem to curse at themselves over loved ones, coworkers or strangers, and usually do it when they hurt themselves, express road rage, tell a joke or receive bad news.
According to WorldAtlas, the US city with the worst road rage is Los Angeles, CA, due to its car culture and notorious freeway congestion. However, LA ranks only seventh amongst the most profane cities, tied with Austin, TX. San Francisco also makes the road rage list, but in sixth place — not high enough to explain The City's mouthy habit.
Additionally, San Francisco is the "most graceful" — or rather, least clumsy — city in the nation, according to Asurion. If SF isn't blowing its top in traffic or stubbing its toes on the daily, then how did it earn its place in the top five?
The Examiner conducted a survey of its own, and found that San Franciscans have two main reasons they tend to swear: missing Muni, and expressing appreciation the best way they know how: "f—, that's a beautiful view".
