(Fire art)

Motorcyclist killed in McLaren Park crash

Pedestrian also injured on same day in Mission

One person was killed and another was sent to the hospital in separate vehicle collisions over the weekend, police said.

Jaden Solis, 18, was identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday at McLaren Park.

The crash happened at around 11:53 a.m. near Cambridge Street and John F Shelley Drive, where Solis was found suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca.

Police say Solis was operating an off-road motorcycle when he crashed into a gate. Medics arrived and transported him to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Later that same day in the Mission District, the driver of a vehicle struck a pedestrian near 16th and Mission streets at approximately 8:25 p.m.

The man was transported to a local hospital with injuries and is expected to survive, Rueca said.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

cgraf@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area Newsnewssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
SF enters orange tier, reopening offices and outdoor bars
Next story
Man, 72, robbed of camera in Financial District

Just Posted

Residents at Sunnydale public housing will gain access to the internet under a new city-sponsored project. <ins>(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)</ins>
Sunnydale, Potrero housing projects set to get city Wi-Fi

New system aims to bridge digital divide

George Floyd’s brother Terrence Floyd, flanked by the Rev. Al Sharpton, left, and attorney Ben Crump, spoke with emotion at a prayer service Sunday, March 28. (Star Tribune/TNS)
Jurors will consider George Floyd’s death — not the issue of race — in the Derek Chauvin murder trial

MINNEAPOLIS — In the streets, protesters are assailing years of police violence… Continue reading

Stanford senior guard Kiana Williams had 16 points in Sunday’s tournament game. (Courtesy Stanford Women’s Basketball)
Stanford women cruise into Elite Eight

Three down and three to go in pursuit of national title No.… Continue reading

St. Ignatius captains Pete Quill, Daniel Lombardi, Siaki Gallegos-Hunkin, Duke Reeder and Seta Netane pose with the Gil Haskell Trophy after a 42-0 victory over Riordan. (Ethan Kassel/Special to S.F. Examiner)
St. Ignatius retains Gil Haskell Trophy, shuts out Riordan for third straight year

Team prevails with 42-0 win in opening game of truncated spring season

Heliot Ramos earned praise from the San Francisco Giants in his first spring training. (Twitter screenshot)
Outfielder Heliot Ramos wins Giants’ Barney Nugent Award

Honor goes to outstanding player who exemplifies team spirit

Most Read