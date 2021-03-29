Motorcyclist killed in McLaren Park crash

Pedestrian also injured on same day in Mission

One person was killed and another was sent to the hospital in separate vehicle collisions over the weekend, police said.

Jaden Solis, 18, was identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday at McLaren Park.

The crash happened at around 11:53 a.m. near Cambridge Street and John F Shelley Drive, where Solis was found suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca.

Police say Solis was operating an off-road motorcycle when he crashed into a gate. Medics arrived and transported him to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Later that same day in the Mission District, the driver of a vehicle struck a pedestrian near 16th and Mission streets at approximately 8:25 p.m.

The man was transported to a local hospital with injuries and is expected to survive, Rueca said.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

