Closeup of CHP - California Highway Patrol car sign and emblem on door of a Ford SUV. (Courtesy image)

Motorcyclist dies after crashing along SF highway

A motorcyclist has died after crashing his bike on the westbound Interstate Highway 80 connector to northbound U.S. Highway 101 and landing on city streets in San Francisco early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was first reported at 1:37 a.m. The motorcyclist went over a railing and landed on city streets.

The bike remained on the highway. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no major closures to freeways or city streets, the CHP said.

Previous story
SF’s newest subway may emerge on the West Side

Just Posted

SF’s newest subway may emerge on the West Side

San Francisco’s sleepy West Side — from the Richmond District to Parkmerced… Continue reading

Treasure Island residents could win new displacement protections

Supervisor working to give all current residents a chance to move into new development

Bay Bridge fire blocks Friday night traffic

UPDATE 11:35 p.m.: The fire is out, Caltrans is reporting. Three of… Continue reading

SF lawmaker proposes car-free Tenderloin streets

Proposal comes after a spate of traffic deaths in the neighborhood.

SF to open seventh job center in ‘overlooked’ neighborhoods

Oceanview, Merced Heights, Ingleside area has unemployment rates much higher than the city average

Most Read