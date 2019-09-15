Motorcyclist dies after crashing along SF highway

A motorcyclist has died after crashing his bike on the westbound Interstate Highway 80 connector to northbound U.S. Highway 101 and landing on city streets in San Francisco early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was first reported at 1:37 a.m. The motorcyclist went over a railing and landed on city streets.

The bike remained on the highway. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no major closures to freeways or city streets, the CHP said.