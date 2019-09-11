Motorcycle officer hospitalized after vehicle collision

A San Francisco police officer has been hospitalized following a collision Wednesday near San Francisco’s Duboce Triangle neighborhood, police said.

The collision occurred near 15th and Sanchez streets at about 3:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Michael Andraychak.

Investigators believe a vehicle made a sudden turning movement, causing it to collide with a San Francisco police Honda motorcycle, Andraychak said.

The officer has been taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, he said.