Motorcycle officer hospitalized after vehicle collision

A San Francisco police officer has been hospitalized following a collision Wednesday near San Francisco’s Duboce Triangle neighborhood, police said.

The collision occurred near 15th and Sanchez streets at about 3:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Michael Andraychak.

Investigators believe a vehicle made a sudden turning movement, causing it to collide with a San Francisco police Honda motorcycle, Andraychak said.

The officer has been taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, he said.

Previous story
Central Subway to debut in 2021, nearly three years later than planned

Just Posted

Central Subway to debut in 2021, nearly three years later than planned

It’s official: Muni’s new Central Subway will debut three years late. Muni… Continue reading

Muni diverts Bayview buses to supplement Chase Center concert shuttles

Supervisor calls move ‘racist,’ decries impact on commuters

Jack Dorsey’s Square sues SF for a big tax refund

Company argues it was misclassified by city tax collector

Trump orders crackdown on homelessness in California, as White House officials survey LA area’s ‘crisis’

President Donald Trump has directed White House officials to take on California’s… Continue reading

Last-minute AB5 amendment empowers city attorney to sue Uber for labor violations

Gig-worker bill would reclassify some contractors as employees

Most Read