Motorcycle cop injured in Tenderloin collision

A San Francisco motorcycle patrol officer was injured in a collision with a vehicle in the Tenderloin this afternoon, according to police.

The collision involving an officer on a tactical Honda motorcycle occurred in the 300 block of Turk Street around 1224 p.m. this afternoon. The driver remained at the scene and the collision is under investigation.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to information from the Tenderloin police station.

Turk Street reopened to traffic around 1:15 p.m.