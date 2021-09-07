Most SF recreation centers have reopened

Most recreation centers in San Francisco are reopening on Tuesday, according to The City’s Recreation and Parks Department.

All visitors must show that they have been vaccinated (except for people ineligible for vaccine, including children 12 years old and younger), before they can enter a recreation center.

Some of the two dozen centers are not yet open, however. The Harvey Milk Photo Center will reopen Sept. 15. The Randall Museum will reopen Oct. 2 and the Golden Gate Park Senior Center will reopen Jan. 4.

For more information, visit https://sfrecpark.org/685/Recreation-Facilities.

