Moscone Center is slated to host 36 events this year, 13 shy of 2019 levels.

San Francisco conventions are slowly creeping back to 2019 levels, promising to bring a much-needed resurgence of hotel and hospitality revenue to a city that has had a sluggish post-pandemic recovery.

Although convention-driven hotel room stays this year will likely remain 300,000 less than pre-pandemic levels, the uptick in bookings represents a bright spot for a hospitality industry pocked by lenders and retailers pulling out of downtown buildings, including the Hilton San Francisco and Parc 55, both owned by Park Hotels and Resorts and located near The City's convention center.

