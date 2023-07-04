San Francisco conventions are slowly creeping back to 2019 levels, promising to bring a much-needed resurgence of hotel and hospitality revenue to a city that has had a sluggish post-pandemic recovery.
Although convention-driven hotel room stays this year will likely remain 300,000 less than pre-pandemic levels, the uptick in bookings represents a bright spot for a hospitality industry pocked by lenders and retailers pulling out of downtown buildings, including the Hilton San Francisco and Parc 55, both owned by Park Hotels and Resorts and located near The City's convention center.
Of 15 major metropolitan hotel markets nationwide, San Francisco is the only one that hasn’t recovered from the pandemic. Los Angeles and New York hotel occupancy climbed back to 2019 levels, while Miami leads most metropolitan cities in number of overnight stays.
Moscone Center hosted 49 events that accounted for 968,000 room nights and garnered nearly $2 billion of total tourism revenue in 2019. This year, 36 events are confirmed at the Moscone Center. Conventions alone will account for over 663,000 hotel room nights.
Booked conventions have steadily increased since the Center reopened partially in September 2021. In 2022, 33 events were held at Moscone Center in 2022, up from five in 2021.
Lori Lincoln, media relations vice president for SF Travel, said convention attendance continues to grow.
“The last few conventions (Game Developers Conference 2023 and RSA Conference 2023) came in at numbers close to their 2019 conventions. In fact, two recent conventions, the American Psychiatric and American Institute of Architects, exceeded their 2019 attendance numbers,” she told The Examiner.
Some Bay Area companies will continue to host conventions in San Francisco, while others have relocated. The tech industry still leads The City in the number of hosted events and the collective attendance they bring.
Dreamforce 2023, one of The City’s long-standing events, is slated to book 16,500 hotel rooms in September — the most of any convention by far. The City has been the official home of Dreamforce since its launch in 2003.
Cisco, a San Jose digital communications conglomerate, hosted conventions at Moscone Center in the past but relocated to Las Vegas this year and in 2022. Palo Alto-based cloud company VMware canceled its contract with the Moscone Center last year, also opting for Las Vegas.
A VMware spokesman said the decision to relocate “makes financial sense both for the company and our customers in today’s economic environment.”
The once regularly scheduled Speciality Food Association’s Fancy Food Show packed its bags for the desert in 2021 and hasn’t looked back — Joe D’Alessandro, CEO of San Francisco Travel, told the Chronicle in 2021 that he hoped to see the return of the specialty food convention this year, but the conference was again hosted in Las Vegas.
One newcomer serves as a silver lining, though.
This year's most anticipated convention is the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Summit or APEC. This November, APEC is expected to bring much-needed revenue from Asian tourists, The City’s top international market which has been slow to recover from pre-pandemic levels.
“San Francisco has the infrastructure already in place to accommodate an event on the scale and scope of the APEC Leaders’ Summit,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “Our economic recovery is ongoing, but our footprint is strong with over 34,000 hotel rooms, a newly renovated Moscone Center, iconic sites and cultural experiences, and a world-class culinary scene. This is an exciting opportunity for our City, its residents, workers, and visitors.”