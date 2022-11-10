State Capitol

The State Capitol in Sacramento is likely to see a record-setting number of female representatives once the next legislature is seated.

 Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The first women in the California State Legislature were elected in 1918, before most American women had gained the ability to vote. Here in the Golden State, women got the right to vote in 1911, making California one of the earliest states to adopt that change.

Of the historic November 1918 election, the Associated Press wrote at the time: “California is perfectly willing that her daughters should vote, but she is somewhat dubious about the advisability of putting them in office, as was shown by Tuesday’s election, in which only four out of 12 women candidates were elected. These four all were Republicans, and all were elected to the Assembly.”

