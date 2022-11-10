The first women in the California State Legislature were elected in 1918, before most American women had gained the ability to vote. Here in the Golden State, women got the right to vote in 1911, making California one of the earliest states to adopt that change.
Of the historic November 1918 election, the Associated Press wrote at the time: “California is perfectly willing that her daughters should vote, but she is somewhat dubious about the advisability of putting them in office, as was shown by Tuesday’s election, in which only four out of 12 women candidates were elected. These four all were Republicans, and all were elected to the Assembly.”
And, seemingly added as an afterthought: “Also, they were the first women ever sent to the California Legislature.”
Despite these early gains, California has since fallen behind many states in electing women to office. Before Tuesday’s election, 32.5% of our legislative members were women, a smaller percentage than in 22 other states, according to data from the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. By contrast, in nearby Oregon, Arizona and New Mexico, women account for 43% of legislators in each state, while they comprise 59% in Nevada, the data show.
But the number of women holding California’s elected offices is likely to shoot up. Women competed in 65 Assembly and Senate races on Tuesday, and had already won or were leading in 46 of them as of Friday, according to election returns. Another six female Senators were not up for re-election this year and will continue in their positions, meaning that a total of at least 52 women could be in the Legislature next year.
Anything more than 39 women, the current figure, is record-breaking for California, said Susannah Delano, executive director of Close the Gap California, a campaign to achieve gender balance in the California Legislature by 2028. Gender parity in the California Legislature, where there are 40 seats in the Senate and 80 in the Assembly, would require 60 women in office. “It’s looking a lot more real,” Delano told me on Wednesday.
The current share of women in the California Legislature is similar to that of the U.S. Congress (28%), but Delano said that it’s “counterintuitive” that progressive California’s share isn’t higher. She speculated that the high cost of mounting a campaign in the state, driven in part by the size of the population, may compound the hurdles here for women trying to break through.
“To be perfectly honest, there’s no good answer,” she said. “We should be doing better.”
Pro-choice victories in red states on Tuesday signaled an even stronger message on abortion rights after the overturn of Roe v. Wade
This year, an unusually large number of legislative seats in California were open, with incumbents who sought other offices instead or who chose not to run for re-election. That gave new candidates more opportunity than usual to jump into the fray. Though Delano’s group exclusively supports progressive candidates, several Republican women were on Tuesday’s ballot as well, and in a number of high-profile state legislative races, both of the candidates were women.
And though the Los Angeles mayor’s race is currently too close to call — and will probably stay that way for days, if not weeks — if longtime Representative Karen Bass wins, she would be the first woman to serve as mayor of Los Angeles, America’s second biggest city. (California has never had a female governor.)
Voters nationwide elected candidates and backed ballot measures on Tuesday in support of abortion rights. While the issue has long rallied Republicans, Democrats seized on it in the midterms in ways they had not before, my colleagues Lisa Lerer and Elizabeth Dias reported.
Voters in California, Vermont and Michigan amended their constitutions to include reproductive rights. In Kentucky, a conservative bastion where abortion is currently banned, voters rejected an amendment that would have declared that their constitution gave no right to an abortion.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, who won re-
election on Tuesday, said it was “a point of pride” that abortion was now protected in the California Constitution.
“It’s a point of principle and it’s a point of contrast,” he said, “at a time of such mixed results all across this country.”
Erika James, 27, who lives in Berkeley, said she felt heartened that so many states had voted in favor of abortion access. James, who works in health care, said she voted in almost every election, but wasn’t always confident that voting is the answer.
“But in this election, so many people voted to keep abortion rights or to not ban abortion, that it gave me a little more faith in the process,” she said.
Holly Secon contributed reporting.
