More than 60K have filed for unemployment in SF

Unemployment claims in San Francisco have soared past 60,000 this year and have already exceeded the claims filed during the 2008 and 2009 Great Recession, Mayor London Breed said Wednesday.

In calling attention to unemployment, Breed emphasized the importance of the work being done by the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force she announced earlier this month with Board of Supervisors President Norman Yee.

“As of April 4, 60,000 San Franciscans have filed for unemployment and we anticipate that another 40,000 San Franciscans in the next few weeks will file for unemployment,” Breed said during a press conference.

By comparison, she said, during the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009, 45,000 people applied for unemployment.

“We are going to have some real challenges with our economy,” Breed said.

Among the task force goals is to come up with a plan to “help connect workers who have been laid-off with employment, with a focus on positions with upward mobility and protecting worker safety.”

“Work is the foundation to housing and food security, health care, and psychological wellbeing for individuals and families,” said the task force announcement earlier this month.

The task force members include Assessor-Recorder Carmen Chu, San Francisco Chamber of Commerce executive director Rodney Fong and San Francisco Labor Council executive director Rudy Gonzalez.

