More than 270,000 Bay Area PG&E customers to lose power Tuesday

Latest round of shutoffs comes in wake of North Bay wind advisory, where Kincade fire still burns

By Bay City News Service

PG&E has announced that more than 270,000 customers in the immediate Bay Area, along with 7,047 Medical Baseline customers, are expected to lose power as early as Tuesday morning due to another Public Safety Power Shutoff.

The latest round of shutoffs comes after the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory early Tuesday morning for the North Bay mountains above 1,000 feet.

The advisory starts at noon Tuesday and runs through Wednesday at 11 a.m. as winds in the mountains are expected to be 20-35 mph sustained with gusts from 40-65 mph. Gusty winds and very low humidity will allow fires to grow quickly and contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for all of the North Bay until 11 a.m. Wednesday as combined with the wind, relative humidity during the day is expected to be 8-18 percent and 10-25 percent at night.

The Kincade Fire continued to burn near Healdsburg in northeastern Sonoma County early Tuesday morning, having charred at least 74,234 acres, and was 15 percent contained as of Monday evening.

The first PG&E customers in the Bay Area that are expected to lose power are in Napa (14,900 customers, 420 medical baseline), Solano (19,785 counties and 901 medical baseline) and Sonoma (86,686 customers, 2,721 medical baseline) counties around 7 a.m.

Customers in six other Bay Area counties are expected to lose power around 11 p.m. Tuesday, PG&E officials said. San Francisco is not affected by this shutdown.

Here is a rundown of where 270,527 PG&E customers and the more than 7,000 medical baseline customers in the Bay Area will be impacted by the shutdown:

Marin County 119,533 customers, 2,115 medical baseline;

Sonoma County 86,686 customers, 2,721 medical baseline;

Solano County 19,785 customers, 901 medical baseline;

Napa County 14,900 customers, 420 medical baseline

San Mateo County 13,209 customers, 242 medical baseline;

Alameda County 10,306 customers, 352 medical baseline;

Santa Cruz County 5,408 customers, 280 medical baseline;

Santa Clara County 496 customers, 12 medical baseline;

Contra Costa County 204 customers, 4 medical baseline.