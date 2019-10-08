PG&E’s web site down as customers seek info on power shut-offs

More than 250,000 could be affected in Bay Area, but BART service will continue

PG&E’s website went down Tuesday morning due to what the utility said was a “high volume of traffic” from people looking up information related to a possible public safety power shutoff that could affect an estimated 600,000 customers.

With dry and windy weather forecast in PG&E’s service area later this week, the utility is warning more than 250,000 customers in the Bay Area — although not in San Francisco — and about 350,000 elsewhere in Northern and Central California about possible preemptive shutoffs to prevent the sparking of a wildfire.

The utility wrote on Twitter to apologize for the website problems. “We are currently experiencing high volume of traffic to our website & understand your frustration w/ the delay of accessing #PSPS related web pages,” PG&E wrote. “We apologize for the convenience and thank you for your patience as our team is working as quickly as possible to restore access.”

In a statement, Michael Lewis, senior vice president for PG&E’s electric operations, said, “This is shaping up to be one of the most severe dry wind events we’ve seen in our territory in recent years.”

Lewis said company officials want customers to be prepared for an outage that may last several days. Monday night, he called the situation involving the weather this week “evolving.” Power may be off for several days because after the weather improves, lines and equipment need to be inspected before power is turned back on.

Wind plays an important role in the decision and PG&E says winds are expected to be at their peak early Wednesday morning through midday Thursday. PG&E has its own meteorological team that monitors the weather.

In the Bay Area, the shutoffs, called “Public Safety Power Shutoffs,” may affect 256,996 PG&E customers. If a shutoff is implemented, PG&E plans to begin turning off power early Wednesday morning, but the utility has not given an exact time.

BART officials have said that they do not expect any disruption to train service or stations due to “power redundancies.” For some stations in the East Bay —specifically Rockridge, Orinda, Lafayette, Castro Valley, W Dublin and Dublin — the transit agency has portable generators in place to power elevators, escalators, fare gates, and ticket machines. All BART stations have emergency backup lighting.

It’s wildfire season, Bay Area. PG&E this year may turn off electricity in designated areas to reduce fire threats, called Public Safety Power Shutoffs. (PSPS) BART expects no disruption to train or station service to any PSPS disruption due to new enhanced power redundancies. — SFBART (@SFBART) September 25, 2019

BART has been working with PG&E to prepare for a potential PSPS in our region. We expect to be able to run trains despite PSPS as we can pull power from other sections of our traction power supply system. Critical infra power, like for tunnel fans, are protected with generators. — SFBART (@SFBART) September 25, 2019

Based on PG&E info, we expect potential PSPS impact around Rockridge, Orinda, Lafayette, Castro Valley, W Dublin and Dublin stations. We have placed portable generators at these stations to power elevators, escalators, fare gates, and ticket machines. (Like this one @ Rockridge) pic.twitter.com/Covrdj9Xsl — SFBART (@SFBART) September 25, 2019

PG&E officials said 32,613 customers in Alameda County could lose power including residences and businesses in Oakland, Castro Valley, Fremont, Union City, Berkeley, Hayward, San Leandro, Sunol, Pleasanton and Livermore.

In Contra Costa County, 40,219 customers may be affected. That includes customers in San Ramon, Orinda, Lafayette, Moraga, Pinole, Richmond, Kensington, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Berkeley, Canyon, San Pablo, Pittsburg, Rodeo, Concord, Albany, Antioch and Martinez.

In Sonoma County, 66,289 customers are at risk of losing power including people and businesses in Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Petaluma, Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Glen Ellen, Penngrove, Geyserville, Kenwood, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Annapolis, Stewarts Point, Cotati, Cazadero, Guerneville, Larkfield, El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Fulton and Bodega Bay.

In Napa County, 32,124 customers may lose electricity, including those in Napa, St. Helena, Calistoga, Angwin, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Oakville, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Yountville and American Canyon.

The San Mateo County communities and cities that could be affected include Half Moon Bay, El Granada, Woodside, Moss Beach, Montara, Portola Valley, Pescadero, La Honda, Redwood City, San Gregorio, Loma Mar, San Mateo, Menlo Park, Emerald Hills, Pacifica and Princeton. In all, 14,766 San Mateo County customers may lose electricity.

In Santa Clara County, 38,123 residential and business customers could be without power, including those in San Jose, Morgan Hill, Cupertino, Los Gatos, Saratoga, Redwood Estates, Milpitas, Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Coyote, Gilroy, Mount Hamilton, Palo Alto and Holy City.

Residents and businesses in the Solano County communities of Fairfield, Vacaville, Suisun City, Vallejo and Dixon may be affected. In all, 32,862 customers might lose power in those cities.

Approximately 350,000 more customers in other regions of Northern and Central California may be affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff for a total of about 600,000 in this possible shutdown operation, according to PG&E.

The utility’s customers may be affected even though they are living in an area that isn’t affected by dangerous fire conditions because parts of the system that serve one area may originate in an area that is affected by extreme weather, PG&E officials said.

PG&E’s web site has maps of where power outages may occur.