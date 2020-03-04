People vote on Election Day at City Hall on Tuesday March 3, 2020. (Amanda Peterson/Special to S.F. Examiner)

More than 100K ballots remaining to count by the SF Department of Elections

There remain more than 100,000 ballots left to count from Tuesday’s primary election, the Department of Elections said Wednesday.

The breakdown includes 78,000 vote-by-mail ballots and 26,000 provisional and conditional voter registration ballots that require more scrutiny to determine if they are valid ballots.

The department is expected to issue updates every day, beginning Wednesday at 4 pm.

Many of the outcomes of the ballot measures appear decided. The closest measure is Proposition D, the tax on vacant storefronts.

The tax measure needs more than 66 percent of the vote to pass. It currently has 68 percent of the vote.

