More test positive for COVID-19 at shelter as total cases pass 950 in SF

More than 80 homeless people and 10 staff have now tested positive for the coronavirus at the MSC South shelter where an outbreak was reported last week, city officials said Monday.

That is an increase from Friday, when city officials announced that 68 homeless clients at the shelter had tested positive for the virus and two staff members.

The total number of coronavirus cases in San Francisco increased to 957 as of Monday morning, an increase of 85 since Sunday’s reported tally. A total of fifteen deaths were reported.

As of April 11, a total of 93 people had been hospitalized for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, with 30 in intensive care units and 63 in acute beds.

The first two homeless people known to contract the respiratory illness at MSC South were reported on April 5, prompting city officials to test more people staying at the shelter and its staff.

“MSC South guests have been moved to hotels, isolation, quarantine or shelter-in-place sites, depending on their needs. Staff who have tested positive have been offered isolation hotel rooms if they do not have a safe alternative in their own homes,” according to city officials.

At Laguna Honda Hospital, where an outbreak has also occurred at The City’s long-term care facility, there are 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19, thirteen of which are among staff and four among residents.

