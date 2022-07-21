Democracy generally functions under the presumption that elections are a good way to decide things.
When it comes to voter participation, the Democratic Party has strongly embraced the idea that more is better. In contrast, the Republican Party has infamously adopted voter suppression as a survival strategy, enacting policies to reduce voter participation. This strategy came to a head in the Trump era, with Republicans doggedly pursuing voter disenfranchisement policies via state legislatures.
But the idea that increased voter turnout is bad for Republicans is hardly new.
“I don’t want everybody to vote,” conservative activist Paul Weyrich told a gathering of evangelical leaders in 1980, according to Rolling Stone. “As a matter of fact, our leverage in the elections quite candidly goes up as the voting populace goes down.”
Of course, all politics is local — and all principles are flexible when it comes to the sharp-elbowed politics of San Francisco. This explains why some local Democrats are vehemently opposed to a new proposal to increase voter participation in The City’s most important citywide elections.
The proposal by Supervisor Dean Preston is simple. It shifts The City’s elections for offices like mayor, district attorney and sheriff to align with presidential elections in even-numbered years. Currently, San Francisco chooses its mayor in odd-year elections, which have considerably lower turnout.
In fact, Preston said, the average turnout for even-year elections is a whopping 80%, compared with 43% for odd-year contests. The argument won over a majority on the Board, which voted 7-4 to approve Preston’s proposal last Tuesday. In November, voters will decide whether to adopt the change.
Not everyone is a fan of this voter-friendly election reform. In an interview with KCBS Radio, Mayor London Breed blasted the proposal as a power grab by a “group of democratic socialists” who “want to have more control and power of being able to get their people elected.”
That sounds an awful lot like the Republican Party’s arguments against Democratic voter turnout efforts. The mayor seems to be complaining that higher voter turnout usually means a higher number of progressive voters, which might benefit democratic socialists like Preston. As unpalatable as this may seem to a so-called moderate mayor, however, it’s hard to argue against increased voter participation without sounding weak, insecure and anti-democratic.
“Why would we not want to double participation in electing local officials?” asked Preston in an interview.
Preston pointed to the fact that San Francisco is actually trailing other major California cities, like Los Angeles and San Jose, which already shifted their municipal elections to align with presidential election years. In addition, the city controller estimates that consolidating municipal elections in even-numbered years would save millions of taxpayer dollars.
“One of the reasons that it seemed like a good time to do it is just I think we're seeing so many low turnout elections, but also people are just having election fatigue, you know, with four elections this year,” Preston said. “So it seemed like a particularly good time to call the question.”
In 2008, 55% of San Francisco voters rejected a similar effort to shift the election calendar, but Preston believes this time will be different. A recent poll by David Binder Research found over 70% of San Franciscans in support of the idea, he said.
If adopted by voters, the proposal would also give Breed an extra year in her current term, moving her re-election from 2023 to 2024. Most politicians would leap at an extra year in power, but Breed seems clearly unenthused.
In a June 29 letter to the Rules Committee, the mayor expressed general support for increasing civic participation. But she said San Francisco should have followed the examples of Los Angeles and San Jose, which shifted their election calendars only after exhaustive fact-finding expeditions involving big commissions appointed to study the issue.
“A thorough, independent, and objective accounting of possible solutions to improve voter turnout in San Francisco, modeled after the process established in Los Angeles and San Jose, is an excellent idea that I would be more than willing to engage with the Board of Supervisors to establish,” wrote Breed.
In other words, this election reform is a great idea, but it needs more bureaucracy and delay.
Yet it’s not clear why we need another task force and another year to tell us what these other cities already know: consolidating elections in presidential years will increase voter participation. California Common Cause, a good government group, studied the issue and found that “54 cities that switched from off-cycle elections in 2016, 2018 and 2020 experienced very significant turnout increases.”
Why does Breed see danger in this otherwise straightforward civic reform? For one thing, an extra year in office will leave her with fewer excuses if she fails to have a demonstrable effect on The City’s biggest problems. If 2024 rolls around and we’re still squawking about out-of-control homelessness and open-air drug markets, it may become exceedingly clear to voters that Breed isn’t up to the task.
In addition, the question of Breed’s re-election would be decided by a supercharged electorate of presidential year voters instead of the apathetic odd-year crowd. If she proves to be little more than another middling moderate after five years in office, energized voters may decide it’s time to take a different approach to The City’s constantly extremifying crises.
An extra year might also provide a potential challenger with a chance to gather strength and compete seriously in a race that Breed would likely win hands-down next year if voters reject Preston’s measure to increase voter participation.