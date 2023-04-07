An environmental group is applying fresh pressure on the agencies charged with the clean-up and oversight of the Hunters Point shipyard, a former naval base on the southeastern tip of San Francisco.

On Thursday, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, a Bay Area-based nonprofit, filed a complaint to the Navy’s Inspector General demanding an investigation of the Navy’s analysis of radioactive waste found at the site. PEER contends the Navy has consistently downplayed the risks posed by its findings and misled the public about potential harms.

