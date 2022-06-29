As summer travel and celebrations heat up, monkeypox cases are inching upward in San Francisco and more are anticipated to follow.
Health and government officials are now advising individuals, especially those who may be disproportionately impacted, to take precautions and get post-exposure vaccines that are available.
“We are at a critical stage in this disease when we might have the chance to contain an outbreak if we act quickly and make people aware of the risks and how to protect themselves. Monkeypox can be preventable,” said acting San Francisco Health Officer, Dr. Naveena Bobba.
Here are some important details to know at this stage:
What is monkeypox?
Monkeypox is a rare disease and most cases resolve themselves on their own after about two to four weeks; however, some cases can be serious. More than 99% of people who contract the virus survive, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The virus was first identified in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and this year was the first that it has spread to several countries at once outside of western Africa.
At least 10 cases of monkeypox have been identified in San Francisco as of June 23, according to the Department of Public Health. California currently has at least 80 cases of this global disease, more than any other state at the moment, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. has a total of 306 confirmed cases as of June 28, although that number is likely an undercount given the lack of testing available for monkeypox currently.
What are the symptoms?
Symptoms often first appear as a rash that looks like blisters on the face and other parts of the body. That can be followed by flu-like symptoms including fever, head and body aches and fatigue.
The illness typically lasts between two and four weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Other contagious illnesses that cause a rash or skin lesions, such as syphilis and herpes, are at this point much more common than monkeypox in San Francisco; however, officials are monitoring cases if that changes. It’s important to see a doctor for symptoms and get treatment for these illnesses also.
How does it spread and who is most at risk?
Unlike COVID-19 which can spread through the air, monkeypox primarily spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact and bodily fluids, which can be transmitted in crowded settings or through sexual contact. The virus can also spread through shared clothing or bedding.
Humans can also contract monkeypox if they are scratched or bitten by an infected animal.
So far, cases in San Francisco have largely been among self-identified gay and bisexual men as well as transgender people who have sex with other men.
However, anyone can get infected with monkeypox. Having sex with multiple sex partners in a short period of time can also increase a person’s risk of becoming infected.
Are vaccines available?
Yes. San Francisco has received the Jynneos vaccine from the California Department of Public Health for preventative use in people who are identified as close contacts. The Jynneos vaccine is administered in two doses given 28 days apart.
The City received an initial 60 doses during the first week of June and has added 300 doses since then. At least 200 doses are expected to arrive later this week.
A second vaccine, called the ACAM2000 vaccine, is also available in some places around the country. However, due to having stronger side effects, many regions including San Francisco are primarily delivering Jynneos.
Individuals who have close contact and don’t have a primary care doctor can visit SF City Clinic at 7th Street (628-217-6600) as well as Strut at 470 Castro Street (415-581-1600) for assistance.
What is San Francisco doing to prevent an outbreak?
The Department of Public Health is currently “setting up a system to administer the vaccine efficiently and equitably in SFDPH-affiliated locations and are working with health system partners on vaccine administration through those private networks as supplies increase,” according to SFDPH spokesperson Noel Sanchez.
But some city leaders say more could be done to prevent further spread. Supervisor Rafael Mandelman called for a public hearing Tuesday to review The City’s monkeypox response.
“Coming hot on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re all acutely aware of how communicable diseases can spread exponentially, particularly without adequate community outreach, precautions, and most importantly, vaccinations,” said Mandelman, whose district includes The Castro, a hub of gay culture in San Francisco.
The City’s experience with the HIV/AIDS epidemic and COVID-19 pandemic “should leave us well-positioned to meet any curveballs monkeypox may throw our way,” he said.
The goals of the hearing, which is slated for July 21, are to educate the public about how to avoid contracting and spreading the virus, better understand vaccination efforts, and press local and state health officials to do “everything they can to address this latest health challenge,” Mandelman said.
Meanwhile, cities such as New York City and Toronto have already started offering shots against monkeypox to high-risk populations. The Biden Administration on Tuesday announced it was ramping up efforts to distribute vaccines to jurisdictions across the country with the highest need.
How can I protect myself and others?
The Department of Public Health recommends several simple steps you can take to reduce the spread of monkeypox and protect yourself. Talk to sexual partners about health and any recent rashes or sores, and contact a health care provider if you develop symptoms. Avoid skin-to-skin contact with others when possible. Cover any rashes or sores with clean, dry and loose-fitting clothing. And wear a well-fitted mask.