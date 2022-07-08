Filled with folk dances, music from horsehead fiddles and the aroma of deep fried meat pastries, the Mongolian Naadam Festival returns Saturday to the Alameda Point Multi-Purpose Field for the first time since 2019. Complete with a documentary premiere at the Asian Arts Museum and a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall, thousands are expected to come together in a celebration of traditional culture and diversity.
“When I think about the festival, I think about my childhood when I celebrated with my family, and I think about our nomadic life in the countryside,” said Bayarmagnai Puntsag, Consul of the Consulate General of Mongolia in San Francisco. “They’re beautiful memories.”
The history of the Naadam Festival began centuries ago at the time of the Hunnu Empire in 3rd century BC. In Mongolian language, the festival is known as “eriin gurvan naadam”, which means “the three games of men”. It originally started out as a medieval midsummer event that involved hunting and other activities that were more physically rigorous, but then it evolved into games of Mongolian style horse racing, archery and wrestling, and became more inclusive of women over time.
In commemoration of the 1921 revolution, the National Naadam in Mongolia is now usually held in the capital between July 11th and 12th, featuring not only the three games, but also an elaborate introduction ceremony in the National stadium, followed by dance performances and musical entertainments. In 2010, Naadam was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of UNESCO, and here in the U.S., this will be the 23rd celebration since its first appearance.
“The immigrant population is very eager for these kinds of events where they can come together as a community,” said Puntsag, in reference to the isolation and hardship felt by the Mongolian community during the pandemic when the possibility to experience joy in person diminished, “We are coming back stronger this year and more will be attending.”
With the appearance of Mongolian restaurants in San Francisco and rock bands like The Hu captivating audiences at the Outside Lands Music Festival, the cultural influences brought by the Mongolian community can be felt throughout the Bay Area. Over the past two decades, the Mongolian population in the States have more than quadrupled according to the Pew Research Center, with California having the highest share out of all states.
Mongolian Consul General, Urgamaltsetseg Bandikhuu, believes that this rapid rise in numbers is not only due to improvements on census collection, but also because the diversity of and economic opportunities presented by California and the Bay Area remains attractive. Following George W. Bush’s presidential visit to Mongolia in 2005, Joe Biden’s visit in 2011, and the more recently sit down between defense secretary Mark T. Esper and Mongolian leaders, Bandikhuu also attributed the increasing arrival of Mongolian students to the warming of national ties.
“This is the only and the biggest national holiday for us,” said Puntsag, “We are providing those who have settled here with their families a chance to experience joy and honor our traditions.”