The Golden State Warriors will host a championship parade on Monday morning to celebrate their victory in winning their fourth NBA title in eight years.
The Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 on Thursday evening to win the best-of-7 series 4-2 and clinched their first championship since moving from Oakland, where the team played for 48 years, to San Francisco in 2019.
Festivities will begin at 11:20 a.m. and conclude at approximately 2 p.m. The route, which will be 1.04 miles in length, starts on Market Street at Main Street and will end at Market and 6th Street.
The team says the parade will be "a free-flowing and engaging celebratory event for fans, with the opportunity to share in the up-close excitement of the 2022 NBA Championship with the Warriors, their players, coaches, legends and staff."
Monday is also the federal observed holiday for Juneteenth.