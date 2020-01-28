Mohammed Nuru, head of SF Public Works, arrested by FBI

The head of San Francisco Public Works Mohammed Nuru has been arrested by the FBI on suspicion of public corruption, according to multiple sources.

Records show Nuru was booked into County Jail on Monday for felony safekeeping, meaning that he has a case pending in federal court.

Nuru no longer appears to be in custody at County Jail as of Tuesday morning. It is unclear whether he remains in federal custody.

The FBI and U.S. Attorneys Office have scheduled a press conference to announce a “significant law enforcement action” at 1:30 p.m.

