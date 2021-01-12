Miyamoto taps BART police veteran as assistant sheriff

San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto on Monday announced he’s appointed former BART Lt. Tanzanika Carter to assistant sheriff—the third highest ranking position at the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.

Carter is a 24-year law enforcement veteran and most recently worked for the BART Police Department, overseeing the agency’s Contra Costa County area.

Miyamoto swore Carter in during a ceremony Monday at City Hall.

“Lt. Carter is skilled on so many levels,” Miyamoto said in a statement. “She brings an outsider’s perspective to our office and will help us identify gaps in our training and experience. Lt. Carter will play a key role for the Sheriff’s Office as we work to strengthen our relationships with the communities we serve.”

In addition to her experience with BART, Carter is also a member of the International Conference of Police Chaplains and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, and also serves as vice president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives’ San Francisco Bay Area chapter.

