Mission and South Van Ness intersection to close for five days: Here’s what to expect

South Van Ness Avenue and Mission Street will be closed for five consecutive days as crews replace damaged pavement. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner, 2020)

Caltrans will close a major San Francisco intersection from Aug. 4-9 as crews replace damaged pavement, state Department of Transportation officials said.

South Van Ness Avenue at Mission Street will remain closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Monday.

The full closure will allow Caltrans crews to finish within five days; without it, the project would take up to two months to finish under typical work windows, Caltrans officials said.

The closure is expected to affect nearby city streets, Muni and AC Transit lines, and highway ramps.

Bus routes being rerouted include the AC Transit Route 800 and Muni’s 14-Mission, 14-Mission Rapid, 49-Van Ness-Mission, 90 San Bruno Owl and 91-Third-19th Avenue Owl lines.

According to Caltrans, street closures, detour routes and relocated bus stops will be well marked. Pedestrians, drivers and transit riders in the area should expect delays.

More information about the project, which is part of the Van Ness Improvement Project, can be found at https://www.sfmta.com/projects/van-ness-improvement-project.

