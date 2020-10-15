Missing SF Zoo lemur recovered in Daly City

San Francisco police said Thursday evening that a 21-year-old lemur, stolen from the San Francisco Zoo this week, has been recovered in Daly City.

At about 5 p.m. Thursday, a woman called police after seeing what she thought was “Maki,” a ring-tailed lemur stolen from the San Francisco Zoo early Wednesday morning.

Daly City police said the lemur was spotted in the playground area of Hope Lutheran Church.

Police and animal control officers responded to the first block of San Fernando Way in Daly City, where the lemur was successfully captured and positively identified.

Police said “Maki” appeared to be in good health and was transported back to the San Francisco Zoo.

No arrests have been made in connection with this incident. Police said it remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444.

We found Maki, the stolen lemur from @sfzoo!! Around 5pm, we got a report he was in the playground area of the Hope Lutheran Church. We contained him until staff from the zoo took him back home. Here is Officer Haas with Maki. We are grateful Maki is home safely! pic.twitter.com/U5rB2RnIxC — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) October 16, 2020

