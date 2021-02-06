Police lights (Shutterstock)

Minivan stolen with two children inside

San Francisco police were searching Saturday night for a minivan that was stolen with two children inside it.

The van, a silver 2014 Honda Odyssey, was taken from the 2100 block of Jackson Street after 8:45 p.m., according to police. The driver had left it parked with the engine running while he made a food delivery, with his two children, ages two and four, waiting inside.

The children are now missing, and police have requested an Amber alert on the vehicle, which has a license plate of 7FPK543.

