Minivan stolen with two children inside

San Francisco police were searching Saturday night for a minivan that was stolen with two children inside it.

The van, a silver 2014 Honda Odyssey, was taken from the 2100 block of Jackson Street after 8:45 p.m., according to police. The driver had left it parked with the engine running while he made a food delivery, with his two children, ages two and four, waiting inside.

The children are now missing, and police have requested an Amber alert on the vehicle, which has a license plate of 7FPK543.

MISSING CHILDREN PLEASE HELP My friend had his minivan stolen with his two toddlers inside. It was a Honda Odyssey. They were last seen on Laguna and Jackson. This was tonight. Please DM me if you know anything or think you've seen them. Please share this widely. pic.twitter.com/K8qOFCK2yR — Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitzTheReporter) February 7, 2021

