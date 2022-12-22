Transamerica Pyramid

The owners of the Transamerica Pyramid are asking The City to knock its value down by $258 million, which would shrink its property tax bill by $3 million from $5.7 million in 2023 and for years to come.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

High atop San Francisco’s beleaguered downtown this month, the owners and redevelopers of the Transamerica Pyramid celebrated the skyscraper’s 50th anniversary and impending rebirth as a beacon of hope for a struggling city.

But as they embark on a $400 million renovation project and touted the building’s potential, the owners are separately sending a very clear message to The City: This building isn’t worth nearly as much as you think it is.

101 California Street

The owner of 101 California Street, a towering 48-story office building, is looking for the property’s assessment to be brought from $1.06 billion to $740 million.
555 Mission Street

The owners of 555 Mission Street wants its tax assessment dropped from $529 million to $264 million.

