‘Million-dollar baby’: Homeless woman’s horrific plight exposes S.F.’s broken system

Mary Gilbert sits with her belongings at a Muni bus stop at California and Sansome streets in the Financial District on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

by Gil Duran

Mary Gilbert says she once worked for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, doing part-time clerical work at a bus yard near Fisherman’s Wharf. Today, she lives on a bench at an abandoned MUNI bus stop in the Financial District.

Unable to walk due to a severe infection in her legs and feet, the 56-year-old befriends passing office workers who bring her food and water. When the infection becomes critical, ambulances transport her to local hospitals. She’s a frequent visitor in need of ongoing care but, after a few days or weeks as a patient, she gets dumped back at the bus stop. Last year, she said, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital discharged her on Thanksgiving Day.

Homeless with no access to wound care, Gilbert’s legs swell and her infected wounds seep through dirty bandages. She remains at the bus stop until the cycle repeats: ambulance, hospital and a return to the streets until the putrefaction of her wounds necessitates another 911 call. The state’s Medi-Cal program pays the bill.

Gilbert’s story illustrates the challenge of providing care for the most vulnerable among California’s estimated 161,000 homeless people. Despite unprecedented efforts and billions of dollars in new spending, including over $1 billion earmarked for San Francisco, people like her fall through the cracks in a system that often seems designed to fail.

Without housing and sustained medical care, Gilbert has few options besides death on the street. She’s distrustful, stubborn and fiercely independent after a decade of homelessness, but her strong personality does not absolve The City’s public health system for enabling this horrifying predicament.

“I’m a million-dollar baby,” said Gilbert, estimating how much her serial hospitalizations cost taxpayers. “We’re not just talking about a room and food. They itemize pain pills and bandages. It takes an hour to do my wound care, and we’re not even talking about CAT scans … MRIs … X-rays.”

I met Gilbert in September. While walking to catch a bus, I heard a voice say, “Excuse me.” I kept going, but she grew more insistent. When I stopped, Gilbert handed me $40 and asked me to bring her the fried chicken from Wayfare Tavern.

Fried chicken at Wayfare Tavern – #8 on Food & Wine magazine’s “best fried chicken in the U.S.” list – costs $40 with tip. So, I walked back to make sure Gilbert didn’t mean chicken strips from Irish Times, which cost closer to $15.

“No!” she said, annoyed. “I want the chicken from Wayfare Tavern!”

I fetched the bird and learned her story.

Mahalia “Mary” Gilbert grew up in the East Bay. She once worked selling antique jewelry on the peninsula and she moved to San Francisco in 2002. For years, she lived in a single-room occupancy hotel on Nob Hill and worked various jobs. During the Great Recession of 2009, she said, MUNI laid her off and she lost her housing.

“I hung on for a little over a year,” she said. “There’s no handbook for this. I didn’t know where to go.”

After bouncing around shelters, she ended up on the streets, where she survives with the help of strangers and a monthly Supplemental Security Income check.

In 2013, Gilbert suffered a pulmonary embolism and developed cellulitis in her legs and feet. The bacterial infection has progressed to the point where she can no longer walk. She stays in the Financial District because the daytime office crowd means there are more people around to ask for help.

From her perch at the decommissioned MUNI stop, against a stately backdrop of Corinthian pillars, Gilbert has built a network of supporters. Regular visitors include a barber, a police officer, a lawyer, a marketing consultant and a tech support specialist – as well as a pair of pigeons she calls “Lady Bird” and “LBJ.” Unfortunately, Gilbert’s plight remains unchanged despite the best efforts of these people, who know her as a cogent and well-informed conversationalist.

After Saint Francis discharged her on Thanksgiving, Gilbert’s outraged supporters launched a determined effort to help her. On Dec. 3, a group of them gathered at the bus stop, joined by members of San Francisco’s Homeless Outreach Team and a crew of firefighters. Hopeful that things might change, Gilbert’s friends watched as paramedics loaded her into a hospital-bound ambulance.

I visited her at St. Mary’s before COVID rules shut down visitation. The sight of her safe and warm in a hospital bed, with Sutro Tower looming in the distance outside her window, provided a jarring contrast to her life at the bus stop. She kept everyone informed of her progress via text messages, sending pictures of her wounds and signing off as “Mary from the Bus Stop.”

This hospital stay lasted two months.

“[Hospital] wants 2 discharge me, blisters & all,” wrote Gilbert on Feb. 7. “H.O.T. TEAM came 2-day. Nothing 2 offer except a [room] they r not sure they can get.”

By Feb. 9, she was at the bus stop again. Hospital staff had accused her of resisting treatment, she said, and had also threatened to place her under a conservatorship if she stayed. The incident reinforced Gilbert’s view that the system is rigged to deny medical care to seriously ill homeless people – and she’s not totally wrong.

“I think the system is resistant to providing services,” said Kelley Cutler of the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness.

Despite increased discussion over whether California should expand the use of conservatorships to take control of homeless people’s lives, Cutler said we don’t currently have the resources and staffing to adequately care for homeless people with serious needs.

“There’s such a huge need for different levels of care, but there often isn’t in-between stuff, so there isn’t really a good fit for folks,” said Cutler.

“While we have many committed city staff working to address this public health crisis, the homeless revolving door will continue without a clear coordinated plan for long-term placements,” said Sunny Angulo, chief of staff to Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who is trying to help Gilbert. “We have a lot of short-term solutions, but not a lot of options for homeless residents with multiple health issues or specific behavioral health needs.”

Gilbert wants a room in an SRO hotel and access to regular wound care. This seems reasonable. Some homeless people got hotel rooms during the pandemic as part of Project Roomkey, but she spent the entire time shuttling between hospitals and the street.

“I realized the system will let me die out here before I even get an offer of one decent place,” she said.

A 2018 state law forbids hospitals from dumping homeless patients with no place to go, but it clearly isn’t working. Saint Francis and St. Mary’s, both run by Dignity Health, did not respond to requests for comment. The University of California-San Francisco Medical Center, which has also discharged Gilbert repeatedly, said in a statement that it follows the law.

“Given privacy protections, we cannot comment on any specific patient, but we have a number of protocols in place to provide appropriate discharge planning and services to all patients, including resources and, where clinically indicated, placements in skilled nursing facilities or adult residential facilities,” read the statement. “For example, for patients without homes, we provide resources upon discharge that include weather-appropriate clothing, food, medications, and transportation, as needed, as well as follow-up care and community resources.”

“Moving right along,” replied Gilbert sarcastically when told of the hospital’s response.

Callous hospitals and inept government deserve much of the blame, but Gilbert’s choices also complicate things. Like many homeless people, she stores her belongings in an assortment of bags and boxes that she insists on keeping close. This bars her from facilities that don’t allow people to bring their stuff.

Gilbert avoids shelters due to bad experiences in the past. She told me she has also turned down the idea of going to skilled nursing facilities in Los Angeles and Petaluma because she doesn’t want to get stranded in a strange city (and because she doubts the offers were real). In addition, she remains unvaccinated, though she said she would consider vaccination if it means getting into housing.

Lisa Gruzas, who works downtown and has advocated for Gilbert, expressed frustration with a bureaucracy that provides no option beyond endless ambulance rides.

“I don’t know exactly how this is designed to work, but I can tell you none of it makes any sense to me,” said Gruzas. “The city has plenty of money and needs to figure this out. I’m not interested in criticizing anyone when I don’t have the full story, but I am disappointed by the lack of commitment to Mary.”

For now, Gilbert remains at the bus stop, enduring the cold weather as her wounds fester under filthy bandages that haven’t been changed in over two weeks. But she’s wary of hospitals now that St. Mary’s has raised the possibility of imposing a conservatorship.

“I’m not sure, with the way that they threatened me with a medical conservatorship to take away my rights to make medical decisions for myself,” she said. “I’m not comfortable going back to the hospital because there’s that threat.”

Gil Duran is Editorial Page Editor of The San Francisco Examiner. gduran@sfexaminer.com