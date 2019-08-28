Millennium Tower homeowners reach tentative settlement in lawsuits over sinking building

A barrage of lawsuits filed by residents of the Millenium Tower following the revelation in 2016 that the 58-story luxury building had started to lean have reached a tentative settlement, a lawyer for some of those tenants confirmed Wednesday.

The tower at 301 Mission St. contains some 400 units. Niall McCarthy, the homeowners’ lead attorney with the law firm Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, told the San Francisco Examiner on Wednesday that some 250 individuals lawsuits and a class action lawsuit covering the remaining 150 tenants have been settled after nearly a year of mediation.

He declined to reveal the amount of the deal reached with defendants Transbay Joint Powers Authority and developer Millennium Partners, which he said is two-fold and includes settlements for all of the tenants in the building as well as a plan to fix it up.

“Because settlement is tentative we can’t discuss [the payments] but they are very significant payments for individual unit owners,” said McCarthy, who represents 125 tenants in 88 units, including celebrity athletes. “The clients are all extremely happy.”

The condo owners have claimed that their home values plummeted after word got out that the 58-story building had sunk and tilted beyond expectations, the Examiner reported previously.

A $100 million plan to stabilize the building with a “perimeter pile upgrade” that involves drilling 52 concrete piles down to bedrock to secure the tower’s foundation was approved by independent experts on Tuesday, according to McCarthy.

It is unclear when that work will begin or how long it is expected to take.

The public first learned in 2016 that the tower had settled as much 16 inches into the ground and tilted. While the developer blamed the problems on the construction of the nearby Salesforce Transit Tower, then called the Transbay Transit Center, the Transbay Joint Powers Authority denied responsibility for the sinkage.

McCarthy said that light shed on the sinking Millennium Tower’s problems by the media will make “construction in San Francisco safer” moving forward.