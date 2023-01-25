Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended indefinitely two years ago for “his praise for people engaged in violence” during the January 6 riot in Washington DC.
Trump was accused of inciting his followers who stormed the Capitol the day the election of President Joe Biden was scheduled to be certified.
Meta’s decision to suspend Trump was upheld by Facebook’s oversight board, the independent body that reviews the social network’s content decisions. But Meta said the board also “criticized the open-ended nature of the suspension and the lack of clear criteria” for when the suspension can be lifted.
Bitcoin has climbed back above $20,000. But skeptics say speculators are pumping it up
Meta has decided that it should “adhere to the two-year timeline we set out,” noting that “the risk has sufficiently receded,” Nick Clegg, the Menlo Park tech giant’s president for global affairs, said in a blog post.
Clegg said Trump will regain access to his accounts “in the coming weeks.”
“However, we are doing so with new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses,” Clegg added.
Trump, “in light of his violations,” will face “heightened penalties for repeat offenses,” he said. ”In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” Clegg wrote.
The Meta decision comes on the heels of reports that Trump, who has declared that he is running for president again in 2024, had formally petitioned the company to reinstate his Facebook and Instagram accounts, saying the ban “dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse, NBC reported.
Trump had also been banned from Twitter, but Elon Musk restored his account after buying the social media platform late last year.
“We hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today,” CEO Sundar Pichai told employees.
Clegg said Meta’s “updated” policies also address content that does not violate the social platform’s rules but which contribute “to the sort of risk that materialized on January 6.” He cited posts “that delegitimizes an upcoming election or is related to QAnon.”
“We may limit the distribution of such posts, and for repeated instances, may temporarily restrict access to our advertising tools,” Clegg said.
That means the content “would remain visible on Mr. Trump’s account but would not be distributed in people’s feeds, even if they follow Mr. Trump.”
Facebook faced intense criticism for the way the social network was used to disseminate disinformation and hate speech, particularly during the Trump presidency.
But Clegg defended Meta’s handling of the controversy, saying, “We believe it is both necessary and possible to draw a line between content that is harmful and should be removed, and content that, however distasteful or inaccurate, is part of the rough and tumble of life in a free society.”
“Many people believe that companies like Meta should remove much more content than we currently do,” he said. “Others argue that our current policies already make us overbearing censors. The fact is people will always say all kinds of things on the internet. We default to letting people speak, even when what they have to say is distasteful or factually wrong. Democracy is messy and people should be able to make their voices heard.”