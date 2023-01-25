OMG. Trump Has Started Texting.
Doug Mills/The New York Times

Donald Trump can start posting on Facebook again.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, said Wednesday it’s lifting the suspension of the former president’s account, although it will be imposed “guardrails” to “deter repeat offenses.”

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

You May Also Like