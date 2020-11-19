Men shot in Hunters Point double homicide

San Francisco police are investigating the double homicide of two men who were shot late Wednesday in Hunters Point, police said.

The men were shot on the first block of Bertha Lane between Harbor Road and Hudson Avenue at around 8:52 p.m.

The victims died after being taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They have since been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as San Francisco residents Lamar Williams, 38, and Demaree Hampton, 30.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

